China to play constructive role in resolving Rohingya crisis: Envoy

DHAKA, May 8, 2019 (BSS) – Chinese Ambassador Zhang Zuo today said his country is keen to play constructive role in resolving Rohingya crisis through implementing the BCIM (Bangladesh, China, India, Myanmar) Economic Corridor.

“China is willing to play constructive role to resolve the Rohingya problem,” he told a press conference at a city hotel here.

Chinese embassy organized the press conference on the second meeting on Belt and Road Forum for International Corporation, that recently held in Beijing.

The Chinese envoy said Beijing pays very close attention to Rohingya issue. “We also hope that in the process of implementing the BCIM Economic Corridor, we can come up with very good solution to the problem,” he added.

Bangladesh as one of the strategic partners of Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has been “actively promoting” the BCIM Economic Corridor, a key project under BRI connecting China with South Asia and the Indian Ocean.

The ambassador said the repatriation is one of the parts of the overall solution to the Rohingya crisis. “We believe that the real solution to the problem lies in development.”

Zue lauded Bangladesh government for sheltering Rohingyas despite the country’s own constrains.

The envoy said China, since the crisis began, communicated with both Bangladesh and Myanmar, and put forward a three-phase solution.

He suggested that Bangladesh and Myanmar could continue dialogue and communicating over the issue keeping each other’s concerns in minds.

About the second BRI forum meeting, the ambassador said more than 6,000 foreign delegates attended the event and positively appreciated the so far progress of the belt and road initiative.

He mentioned that so far 127 countries and 29 international organizations signed the BRI with China while Bangladesh is the first South Asian nation that endorsed the Chinese mega imitative.