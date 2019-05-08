DU observes 158th Birth Anniversary of Rabindranath

DHAKA, May 8, 2019 (BSS) – The Dhaka University (DU) authority today celebrated the 158th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore in a befitting manner.

To mark the day, DU chalked out elaborate programmes including discussion, reading essays and cultural function.

With the theme, “Rabindranath for building humanitarian world” a discussion ceremony held at Teacher-Student Center auditorium.

Bangla Department Professor Begum Akther Kamal presented the keynote paper with DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Md. Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.

Paying rich tribute to the memory of Rabindranath Tagore, DU VC Md. Akhtaruzzaman said, “Rabindranath has made a unique contribution to the development of the entity of Bengali nation as well as to establish a society with moral values.”

“His creative works, thinking and philosophy are always relevant in the present world,” the VC added. The VC called upon the students to grow up themselves with liberal, non-communal, humanitarian and moral values following the ideology and philosophy of Rabindranath.

Later, the students of Department of Music and Dance Department performed pleasant cultural events.