Palestinian president extends Ramadan greetings to Sheikh Hasina

LONDON, May 6, 2019 (BSS) -Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas today called Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and extended holy Ramadan greetings to her.

“The Palestinian president phoned the premier around 7:20 pm local time and extended holy Ramadan greetings to her,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

Mahmoud Abbas wished progress and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh.

The prime minister also extended Ramadan greetings to the Palestinian president.

She also wished happiness and prosperity of the Palestinian people, the press secretary said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now in London on an official visit.