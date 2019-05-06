Stern action will be taken against drug traders: Hanif

KUSHTIA, May 6, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League Acting General Secretary Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif today said stern action will be taken if drug trading allegation found against anybody.

The ruling party leader said this while he was addressing an anti-drug rally held at the Kushtia stadium this afternoon.

Claiming that Khustia once was a sanctuary of the terrorists, Hanif recalled that nearly 1,000 terrorists including Khustia’s notorious Siraj bhahini chief Siraj surrendered to the then Home Minister Mohammad Nasim with arms in 1999.

Since then, the people of the region are living in peace, Hanif added.

At the same time, the surrender of the 222 drug peddlers would help to make a drug free society, Hanif told the rally organized by the district police with Khustia Police super SM Tanvir in the chair.