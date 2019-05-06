BSS, Azadi sign MoU on PM’s ten special initiatives reporting

CHATTOGRAM, May 6, 2019 (BSS) – A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed today between Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) and the daily Azadi, published from Chattogram, on the reporting of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ten special initiatives.

BSS Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad and the daily Azadi Editor MA Maleq signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides. The signing ceremony was held at the office of the daily Azadi.

BSS special correspondent and Focal Point Officer of PM’s ten special initiatives Mahfuza Jasmine conducted the programme where Chattogram Additional Deputy Commissioner (general) Md Kamal Hossain, Managing Editor of the Dainik Azadi Wahid Malek and BSS City Editor Madhusudan Mondal spoke as special guests.

At the MoU signing ceremony, BSS Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad said Bangladesh has made good progress in different fields of development as the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is successfully implementing various effective programmes.

He said PM’s ten special initiatives will make a valuable contribution to build an economically advanced country.