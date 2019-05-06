Boro cultivation surpasses target in Narail

NARAIL, May 6, 2019 (BSS)- Cultivation of Boro paddy in three upazilas of

Narail district has surpassed its target this season due to favourable

climate condition and adequate supply of high quality seed.

Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) official sources said, the

department has set a target to cultivate Boro paddy on 44,580 hectares of

land in the sadar, Lohagora and Kalia upazilas of the district with the

production target of 1,94,405 tonnes of clean rice this season. But farmers

of the district have cultivated 2,060 hectares more land then the target.

Favorable climatic condition, proper distribution of high quality seed of

BADC and timely supply of electricity, fertilizers and other agri inputs to

the growers are the main reasons behind the expectation, said an official of

DAE.

To make the cultivation programme a grand success and to bring all arable

land under this programme, the commercial banks including Bangladesh Krishi

Bank disbursed soft loan to the poor and the marginal farmers during the

season.

While visiting some areas of the district this correspondent found that

the Boro paddy has started ripening and the paddy gives the farmers a symptom

of desired output.

Deputy Director (DD) of DAE, Chinmoy Roy said to make the Boro cultivation

a grand success, necessary measures had been taken to supply fertilizers,

insecticides and other agri inputs to the farmers at fair prices.

District agricultural training officer Md. Nazrul Islam said, to end the

cultivation, coordinated efforts have been taken by all concerned departments

and organisations in popularizing the latest agriculture technologies among

the farmers to make the Boro farming programme successful.