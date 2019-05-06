Smith and Warner back for Australia against NZealand

BRISBANE, Australia, May 6, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Steve Smith and David Warner

were Monday selected by Australia for the first time since the ball-tampering

scandal as the reigning World Cup champions face a New Zealand XI in a

practice match.

It marks the pair’s return to the national fold after serving year-long

bans for their part in the “sandpapergate” furore in Cape Town.

In a surprise move, Warner will bat at number three with coach Justin

Langer sticking with Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja as his opening pair after

the team’s recent red-hot form in the lead-up to the World Cup in England.

Australia have won eight one-day internationals on the trot.

Smith will come on at four with Shaun Marsh at five and Glenn Maxwell left

out as Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first of three

warm-up games this week at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who is returning from a muscle tear, was

overlooked while Adam Zampa was prefered to Nathan Lyon as the spin option.

Teams

Australia XI: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun

Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Jason

Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

New Zealand XI: George Worker, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Tom Blundell,

Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, Doug Bracewell, Matt

Henry, Hamish Bennett