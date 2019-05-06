Smith and Warner back for Australia against NZealand

BRISBANE, Australia, May 6, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Steve Smith and David Warner
were Monday selected by Australia for the first time since the ball-tampering
scandal as the reigning World Cup champions face a New Zealand XI in a
practice match.
It marks the pair’s return to the national fold after serving year-long
bans for their part in the “sandpapergate” furore in Cape Town.
In a surprise move, Warner will bat at number three with coach Justin
Langer sticking with Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja as his opening pair after
the team’s recent red-hot form in the lead-up to the World Cup in England.
Australia have won eight one-day internationals on the trot.
Smith will come on at four with Shaun Marsh at five and Glenn Maxwell left
out as Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first of three
warm-up games this week at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.
Fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who is returning from a muscle tear, was
overlooked while Adam Zampa was prefered to Nathan Lyon as the spin option.
Teams
Australia XI: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun
Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Jason
Behrendorff, Adam Zampa
New Zealand XI: George Worker, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Tom Blundell,
Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, Doug Bracewell, Matt
Henry, Hamish Bennett