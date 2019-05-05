Support cyclone affected people: PM

DHAKA, May 5, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, now in London on an official visit, has asked the authorities concerned and the Awami League leaders and activists to help the people affected by the cyclone Fani after prompt assessment of the losses caused by the storm.

“Help the people affected by the Fani and complete the assessment of damage quickly,” she said in a directive to the authorities concerned.

The premier also called on the Awami League leaders and activists to join hands to support the cyclone affected people, said a press release of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here today.

She mourned the deaths of those killed in the cyclone, prayed for their departed souls and conveyed her profound sympathy to the members of the bereaved families.

The release said the relief and rescue operations have already been started in the cyclone-hit areas as houses and crops have been damaged in some of the southern coastal districts and some areas of the northern region of the country by the Fani.

The district and upazila administrations, various departments of the government, public representatives and private organizations have been working to assess the damage wrought by the cyclone, it said.

Members from the army, navy and air force have already reached the affected areas to help the people, while helicopters of the air force have been used in conducting survey to help ascertain the damage unleashed by the cyclone.

PM’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman asked the concerned officials to give necessary instructions to the administrations of the cyclone battered districts from a high level review meeting held this morning to decide on measures to face the aftermath of Fani.

He also directed the authorities concerned to take necessary initiatives as per the permanent guidelines for dealing with any post-disaster situation.