Gowher Rizvi stresses for gender equality to attain SDGs

JASHORE, May 02, 2019 (BSS) – The International Affairs Adviser to the
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Dr. Gowher Rizvi here today underscored the need
for ensuring gender equality in the society as well as the country as ending
all forms of prejudice against woman folks is not only a basic human right,
but it also crucial to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Gowher Rizvi said,” We do not find any type of inequality in the
developed countries. If you (countrymen) want to achieve SDGs you must
empower women in the society.” he added.
He said people cannot be civilized without stopping oppression
on women in society as it also manifests itself differently based on race,
culture, politics, country and economic situation.
He was speaking as the chief guest at a workshop on SDGs at Jashore Zila
Scool Auditorium in the morning.
Rizvi said people from all strata of life should work together for
the sustainable development of a nation. He also stressed on corruption and
violence-free society for sustainable development.
Deputy Commissioner of Jashore Abdul Awal chaired the function while the
state minister for LGED Swapan Bhattacharjee and Ismot Ara Sadique, MP, spoke
as special guests.
AL district president Shohidul Islam Milon, Additional Deputy
Commissioner Md Hussain Showkot and Additional Police Super Jamal Al Naser
also spoke on the occasion.
Later, he handed over grants among the marginal and indigenous
people at the function.