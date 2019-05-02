Gowher Rizvi stresses for gender equality to attain SDGs

JASHORE, May 02, 2019 (BSS) – The International Affairs Adviser to the

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Dr. Gowher Rizvi here today underscored the need

for ensuring gender equality in the society as well as the country as ending

all forms of prejudice against woman folks is not only a basic human right,

but it also crucial to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Gowher Rizvi said,” We do not find any type of inequality in the

developed countries. If you (countrymen) want to achieve SDGs you must

empower women in the society.” he added.

He said people cannot be civilized without stopping oppression

on women in society as it also manifests itself differently based on race,

culture, politics, country and economic situation.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a workshop on SDGs at Jashore Zila

Scool Auditorium in the morning.

Rizvi said people from all strata of life should work together for

the sustainable development of a nation. He also stressed on corruption and

violence-free society for sustainable development.

Deputy Commissioner of Jashore Abdul Awal chaired the function while the

state minister for LGED Swapan Bhattacharjee and Ismot Ara Sadique, MP, spoke

as special guests.

AL district president Shohidul Islam Milon, Additional Deputy

Commissioner Md Hussain Showkot and Additional Police Super Jamal Al Naser

also spoke on the occasion.

Later, he handed over grants among the marginal and indigenous

people at the function.