Chief of army staff inaugurates BUP’s development project

DHAKA, 30 April 2019 (BSS) – Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed today laid foundation stone of infrastructure development project (Phase-1) of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on its campus at Mirpur Cantonment.

In the project, there would be 15 storied building for Faculty of Business Administration, 15 storied building for Faculty of Arts and Social Science, 15 storied building for Faculty of Science and Technology, six storied library building and BUP Swadhinota Auditorium, said an ISPR press release.

It is expected that all infrastructures will be completed by 2021.

A special prayer was held for successful completion of all development works and overall prosperity of BUP.

Among others, high officials of Armed Forces, media activists and BUP high officials were present.