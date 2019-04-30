Rowshan for checking price hike of essentials during Ramadan

SANGSAD BHABAN, April 30, 2019 (BSS) – Deputy Leader of the Opposition Begum Rowshan Ershad today called upon the government to check further price hike of the essentials during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

She said this at the closing of the second session of the 11th parliament this evening.

Rowshan stressed on the need for safe and quality food in the street shops during the Ramadan to save public health as the most of the street shops served unhygienic food items during the month.

The opposition deputy leader expressed dissatisfaction over the quality of water supplied by the Dhaka WASA, saying that the WASA water is highly contaminated and totally undrinkable for the city dwellers.

About the unplanned urbanization, she said the country incurred huge loss of life and assets due to devastating fire held in the city’s different areas in the last couple of months which was mainly caused by unplanned urbanization.

“Bangladesh National Building Code should be followed while constructing the establishments across the country to avoid such devastating incidents,” the opposition deputy leader said.

She also urged the Public Works Department to take action against those who have already constructed their establishments violating the rules and regulations.

Expressing deep shock at the loss of lives in Sri Lanka series bomb blasts held on April 21, Rowshan told the House that the death toll of more than 250 people is a matter of regret and she expected that such incident will not repeat in the future.

She particularly conveyed her sympathy to the family members of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s relative Zayan Chowdhury, a 8-year old boy, who was killed in the Sri Lanka attack.