Five JS committee re-constituted

SANGSAD BHABAN, April 30, 2019 (BSS) – The Jatiya Sangsad today re-constituted five parliamentary standing committees on different ministries.

All the four standing committees except the JS committee on the Public Audit would be led by ruling Awami League lawmakers while MPs from the opposition BNP, who just joined, were included in the committees as members.

The standing committees are: Jatiya Sangsad Committee on Finance headed by Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali, JS body on land ministry headed by Moqbul Hossain, JS body on Primary and Mass Education headed by Mostafizur Rahman, JS body on public audit headed by Rustam Ali Farazi and JS body on law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs headed by Abdul Matin Khosru.

Chief Whip Nur-E Alam Chowdhury reconstituted these committees with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.