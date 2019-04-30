Chinese delegation calls on DU VC

DHAKA, April 30, 2019 (BSS) – A 14-member delegation led by Huang Yi, Vice-Chairman of Yunnan Province Committee, China called on Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman today at the latter’s office here.

Director of the Institute of Modern Languages of DU Prof. Dr. Shishir Bhattacharjee and Director of DU Confucius Institute Dr. Zhou Mingdong were present, among others, on the occasion.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest specially the possibilities of strengthening ongoing joint collaborative academic and research programs conducted by the University of Dhaka and different Chinese universities including Yunnan University.

The delegation leader sought cooperation from DU VC to send teachers to various universities in China to teach ‘Bengali Language Courses’.

DU VC assured the delegation of providing all possible support and cooperation in this regard.

The guests expressed their willingness to provide scholarship to DU teachers and students for higher studies in China.

The Vice-Chancellor thanked the guests for their visit to Dhaka University and keen interest in its academic and research activities.