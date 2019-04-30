Expand zinc-enriched rice cultivation for its nutritional value:agriculturists

RANGPUR, April 30, 2019 (BSS) – Agriculturists at a farmer’s training
course have stressed expanding cultivation of zinc-enriched
BRRI dhan74 rice taking its rich nutritional value into consideration to meet nutritional demand of common people.
“Consumption of zinc-enriched rice prevents deficiency of zinc, iron and
vitamin-A of the people of all ages … So zinc-enriched rice cultivation
should be increased,” said Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture
Extension (DAE) here Dr Md. Sarwarul Haque in the training course as the
chief guest.
The DAE jointly with RDRS Bangladesh organised the training on “Zinc Rice
Varieties and Benefit of Zinc” at training room of Upazila Agriculture Office
in Pirganj upazila here on Monday, a press release said today.
The event was arranged with assistance of HarvestPlus to demonstrate
technologies for cultivation, seed production and storing of high zinc-
enriched rice varieties in northern Bangladesh as a local implementing
partner of HarvestPlus Programme.
HarvestPlus is a part of the Consultative Group on International
Agricultural Research (CGIAR) Programme on Agriculture for Nutrition and
Health based at the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) at
Washington DC.
Twenty-five male and female farmers participated in the event presided over
by President of Barodorga Union Farmers’ Federation Rawshanara Begum.
Pirganj Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Taposh Kumar Roy was present
as special guest.
Agriculture Officer of RDRS Bangladesh Shah Md. Ashik Un Nur discussed
cultivation technologies and benefits of consumption of zinc-enriched BRRI
dhan74 rice in meeting nutrition of common people.
Around 3,200 farmers have cultivated zinc-enriched BRRI dhan74 rice with
assistance of RDRS Bangladesh in Panchagarh, Nilphamari, Rangpur, Dinajpur
and Gaibandha districts in Rangpur division during this Boro season.
The chief guest said cultivation of zinc-enriched BRRI dhan74 rice brings
more profits to the farmers as less urea fertiliser is required for farming
of the rice variety resistant to blast and other diseases.
“Each kilogram of BRRI dhan74 rice contains 24.2 milligram zinc and 8.3
percent protein,” he said suggesting for consuming the rice to overcome
deficiency of zinc, iron and vitamin A for increasing disease resistant
capacities of people.