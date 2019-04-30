Expand zinc-enriched rice cultivation for its nutritional value:agriculturists

RANGPUR, April 30, 2019 (BSS) – Agriculturists at a farmer’s training

course have stressed expanding cultivation of zinc-enriched

BRRI dhan74 rice taking its rich nutritional value into consideration to meet nutritional demand of common people.

“Consumption of zinc-enriched rice prevents deficiency of zinc, iron and

vitamin-A of the people of all ages … So zinc-enriched rice cultivation

should be increased,” said Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture

Extension (DAE) here Dr Md. Sarwarul Haque in the training course as the

chief guest.

The DAE jointly with RDRS Bangladesh organised the training on “Zinc Rice

Varieties and Benefit of Zinc” at training room of Upazila Agriculture Office

in Pirganj upazila here on Monday, a press release said today.

The event was arranged with assistance of HarvestPlus to demonstrate

technologies for cultivation, seed production and storing of high zinc-

enriched rice varieties in northern Bangladesh as a local implementing

partner of HarvestPlus Programme.

HarvestPlus is a part of the Consultative Group on International

Agricultural Research (CGIAR) Programme on Agriculture for Nutrition and

Health based at the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) at

Washington DC.

Twenty-five male and female farmers participated in the event presided over

by President of Barodorga Union Farmers’ Federation Rawshanara Begum.

Pirganj Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Taposh Kumar Roy was present

as special guest.

Agriculture Officer of RDRS Bangladesh Shah Md. Ashik Un Nur discussed

cultivation technologies and benefits of consumption of zinc-enriched BRRI

dhan74 rice in meeting nutrition of common people.

Around 3,200 farmers have cultivated zinc-enriched BRRI dhan74 rice with

assistance of RDRS Bangladesh in Panchagarh, Nilphamari, Rangpur, Dinajpur

and Gaibandha districts in Rangpur division during this Boro season.

The chief guest said cultivation of zinc-enriched BRRI dhan74 rice brings

more profits to the farmers as less urea fertiliser is required for farming

of the rice variety resistant to blast and other diseases.

“Each kilogram of BRRI dhan74 rice contains 24.2 milligram zinc and 8.3

percent protein,” he said suggesting for consuming the rice to overcome

deficiency of zinc, iron and vitamin A for increasing disease resistant

capacities of people.