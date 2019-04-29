JS adopts resolution condemning terrorist attacks, sexual harassment

SANGSAD BHABAN, April 29, 2019 (BSS) – A resolution on New Zealand Mosque attack, Sri Lanka bomb blasts and sexual harassment was adopted in the parliament today.

Condemning the recent terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka and New Zealand and the killing of Feni Madrasa student Nusrat, Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad urged all the people, parliament members and governments of all countries to build a united resistance against militancy, terrorism and sexual harassment.

Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina winded up the discussion.

Earlier, AL lawmaker Tofail Ahmed moved a proposal in the House to hold a general discussion on militancy, terrorism and sexual harassment.

Speaking at the general discussion on the Rules of Procedure 147 (1) in the House with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, lawmakers stressed the need for forming a speedy trial tribunal to bring the perpetrators, who are involved in militancy, terrorism, drug trade and violence against women, to justice.

Senior lawmaker Amir Hossain Amu said it is urgent to form a speedy trial tribunal to bring the people involved in such crimes to justice and accelerate trial process.

Urging to take harsher stance against drug abuse, he said as a part of the international plot, drugs are being disseminated and militants are being created in the country aiming to destroy the country’s young generation and impede its development pace.

About the much-talked-about Nusrat killing, Awami League presidium member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim suggested enacting a new law which allows the convicts, who are involved in such barbaric killings, to execute them in firing squad.

Noting that militancy and terrorism are stigmatising religions as nowadays these misdeeds stand against the humanity, he said: “Islam is a religion of peace and humanity. Islam always creates, never destroys”.

Recalling the recent series bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, the AL leader said his grandson Zayan Chowdhury was killed and son-in-law seriously injured in the blasts.

After assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15, 1975, he said, militancy and terrorism were emerged in the country.

Treasury bench lawmakers Matia Chowdhury and Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Jatiya Party lawmakers Anisul Islam Mahmud, Kazi Firoz Rashid, Md Rustum Ali Faraji and Fakhrul Imam, BNP lawmaker Harun-ur-Rashid, Ganoforum MP Sultan Muhammed Mansur took part in the debate.