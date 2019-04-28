DUJA works as watchdog of DU: VC

DHAKA, April 28, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Akhtaruzzaman today said that Dhaka University Journalists’ Association (DUJA) is working relentlessly as the watchdog of the educational institution.

“Journalists should always depict the actual scenario before the nation through maintaining objectivity as it is called the 4th estate of the country.” the VC said.

The VC made the comments at a seminar titled “Barriers to the profession of journalism and the future challenge” organised by DUJA at the TSC auditorium.

The VC also said, “The Dhaka University Journalists’ Association (DUJA) has been playing an important role on national issues”.

National Press Club President Saiful Alam, Editor-in-Chief of GTV Syed Ishtiaque Reza, Vice President of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haq Nur, DUCSU General Secretary (GS) Golam Rabbani and AGS Saddam Hussain also spoke at the seminar.

Associate Professor of DU Mass Communication and Journalism department Saiful Alam Chowdhury presented the keynote speech.

Later, the DUJA executive committee for 2019 sessions took charge for a one-year tenure.

Earlier, on April 07 Rayhanul Islam Abir of the Daily New Nation and Mahdi Al Muhtasim Nibir of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) were elected president and general secretary, respectively.