Qulkhawani of Zayan held

DHAKA, April 27, 2019 (BSS) – Qulkhawani of Zayan Chowdhury, the grandson of Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, was held today at Banani Chairman Bari ground after Asr prayer in the city.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Khatib Mufti Mohiuddin Qasmi conducted the function where prayers were offered for eternal peace of the departed soul of Zayan.

AL Advisory Council Member Tofail Ahmed, AL presidium member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, AL Acting General Secretary Mahabubul Alam Hanif, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Private Sector Development Advisor Salman F Rahman, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam, lawmakers Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Aslamul Haque and Sadek Khan, Jatiya Party former Secretary General ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader, former lawmaker Akhtaruzzaman, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner (DMP) Asaduzzaman Mia, Bangladesh Awami Jubo League General Secretary Harunur Rashid, leaders of other associate bodies of Awami League and deceased’s relatives along with family members joined the Qulkhawani.

Sheikh Selim’s daughter Sheikh Amina Sultana Sonia, her husband Moshiul Haque Chowdhury Prince and their two sons went to visit Sri Lanka on April 18 last.

They were staying at a hotel in Colombo that came under attack along with four churches and several hotels during Easter Sunday celebrations.

Prince and his elder son Zayan were at the restaurant on the ground floor of the hotel for breakfast at the time of the bomb blast while Sonia and their younger son Zohan Chowdhury were in their room during the blast.