BFRI’s artificial crablets production method brings boon for farmers

KHULNA, April 26, 2019 (BSS) – A method developed by Bangladesh Fisheries

Research Institute (BFRI) scientists for crablets production artificially in

the hatchery has generated hopes among farmers to boost up its commercial

production.

The invention of BFRI scientists would end the dependence on natural

sources for production of a young crab, opening up the way of its commercial

production in the hatchery, said chief of the research team Dr. Latiful

Islam.

Dr Islam and his colleague Mamun Siddiqui got the preliminary success of

this research in 2015 in their Paikgacha Research Centre. But their venture

went slow in lack of modern hatchery and management.

But in June 2018, they got a modern and high quality hatchery at a cost of

Taka 1.18 crore infusing momentum into the research process. In April this

year the team finally became successful in their research.

Crabs are the second highest exported non-traditional aquatic item of

Bangladesh after shrimp, Dr Islam said, adding that now the country mostly

exports two varieties of crabs to different Asian and European countries

including Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Korea and China.

Shila variety of crab is available in everywhere in the coastal region of

Bangladesh which is very delicious and rich in nutritional value. Fishing of

this particular type of crab is on rise due to its high demand and value in

the international markets.

A Shila Crab can become two kilograms in weight, but those of 200 grams to

500 grams have maximum demand in the market. Cultivation and fattening of

such crabs began in Bangladesh in eighties.

Now both production and fattening process of the crabs are being done

completely in natural ways as crabs are being widely produced and fattened in

water bodies, ponds and cages.

Cultivation of crabs has gained popularity in costal areas and many farmers

are also cultivating crabs of soft shell. For maximum profit, the farmers are

indiscriminately collecting gravid crabs and fries without considering its

sequence.

Moreover, global warming, sea level rise and salinity are posing serious

affect to natural breeding of all aquatic species including crabs.

Under the circumstances, the scientists of BFRI launched the research

program for artificial production of crabs to make its production and market

sustainable.

Director General of BFRI Dr Yahia Mahmud said the success in producing

crablets in hatchery would reduce pressure on natural sources and boost up

commercial production of crabs.