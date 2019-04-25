Rhodes insists Shakib to play IPL rather joining WC camp

DHAKA, April 25, 2019 (BSS)- While Shakib Al Hasan was asked by BCB to join Bangladesh’s World Cup camp, head coach Steve Rhodes differs giving his views today that it would be better for the all-rounder to stay in India to play some of the matches in Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shakib had to sit in the bench for most part of the IPL since his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad couldn’t accommodate him in the team due to the combination as only four overseas players are allowed to play in the cash-rich tournament.

But while some of the overseas players left the franchise to join their World Cup preparation camp in their country, chances came for Shakib to be accommodated in the team. Watching this Rhodes felt, Shakib needs to stay there to have some match practice under his belt, given the fact that he didn’t play any match since being injured during the final of BPL in last Febraury.

“It is one of the reasons why I thought Shakib staying in India would be better for him,” Rhodes said.

“Get a game or two. It is a risk, but I was hoping he got two or three games for Sunrisers now. He is getting the practice. I thought he looked sharp, fit and quick in the field. It is always a good sign for Shakib. I just hope they play him in a couple of games. Even the best all-rounder in the world needs game time,” he added.

However at the same time, regardless of Shakib getting the chance to play the match or not in IPL, Bangladesh eventually will be benefitted.

And he explained as to how it would happen: “Two good things are happening, actually. One, he is being starved of cricket. When you are used to playing a lot, you get hungry to play cricket. The other one is that he is being left out of the SRH team. He will have a lot to prove in the big stage. I think Bangladesh will benefit from both.”