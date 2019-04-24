PM for fixing specific places, times for hawkers ahead of Eid

JATIYA SANGSAD BHABAN, April 24, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina today asked Dhaka city corporations to fix specific places and times

for the hawkers ahead of any festivals like Eid.

“We can fix specific places and times for hawkers to sell their items

ahead of any festivals like Eid,” she said while replying to a supplementary

question from a JSD lawmaker Shirin Akhter from Feni-1 constituency.

The premier said that the hawkers can sit on some specific places in

Dhaka on the holidays, Friday and Sunday and after office hours at working

days, she continued.

She asked the Dhaka city corporations authorities to take measures to

this respect.

She said the hawkers can sit their native areas as the purchase capacity

of the people has already increased alongside demand.