Kyrgyzstan beat UAE 2-1 in Bangamata U-19 Gold Cup

DHAKA, April 24, 2019 (BSS)- Kyrgyzstan got off to a winning start in

their group B match of the Bangamata U-19 Women’s International Gold Cup

beating United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 2-1 goals on Wednesday at Bangabandhu

National Stadium (BNS).

With this win, Kyrgyzstan also confirmed their semi-final spot along with

host Bangladesh after the UAE made exit from the tournament losing both their

group phase matches.

Kyrgyzstan will now meet Bangladesh to decide the group champions,

scheduled to be held Friday (April 26) at the same venue.

In the day’s match, both the goals came in the first half and Kyrgyzstan

maintained their lead till the final whistle.

Kyrgyzstan went ahead as forward Bronbekova Ijan sent the ball home from a

direct corner kick early in the 6th minute while midfielder Erisbek Kenjebubu

doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Kyrgyzstan in the 17th minute of

the match.

Shadad Alzarjan pulled one back for UAE converting a spot kick in the 38th

minute of the match.

Kyrgyzstan played better football, especially in the first half, compared

to UAE and notched their deserving victory while UAE failed to create any

real scoring chances in the proceeding.

Thursday’s matches: Mongolia vs Laos at 6 pm at BNS.