Kyrgyzstan beat UAE 2-1 in Bangamata U-19 Gold Cup

DHAKA, April 24, 2019 (BSS)- Kyrgyzstan got off to a winning start in
their group B match of the Bangamata U-19 Women’s International Gold Cup
beating United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 2-1 goals on Wednesday at Bangabandhu
National Stadium (BNS).
With this win, Kyrgyzstan also confirmed their semi-final spot along with
host Bangladesh after the UAE made exit from the tournament losing both their
group phase matches.
Kyrgyzstan will now meet Bangladesh to decide the group champions,
scheduled to be held Friday (April 26) at the same venue.
In the day’s match, both the goals came in the first half and Kyrgyzstan
maintained their lead till the final whistle.
Kyrgyzstan went ahead as forward Bronbekova Ijan sent the ball home from a
direct corner kick early in the 6th minute while midfielder Erisbek Kenjebubu
doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Kyrgyzstan in the 17th minute of
the match.
Shadad Alzarjan pulled one back for UAE converting a spot kick in the 38th
minute of the match.
Kyrgyzstan played better football, especially in the first half, compared
to UAE and notched their deserving victory while UAE failed to create any
real scoring chances in the proceeding.
Thursday’s matches: Mongolia vs Laos at 6 pm at BNS.