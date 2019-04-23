Founding anniversary of Bhola Little Scientists Sangsad observed

BHOLA, April 23, 2019 (BSS) – The 36th founding anniversary of Bhola Little Scientists Sangsad was observed on the premises of Sadar upazila of the district through various programmes.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Mosharef Hossain inaugurated the programmes taken on the occasion of the 36th founding anniversary of Bhola Little Scientists Sangsad.

Leaders of Bhola district unit of Awami League, officials of different

organizations and members of little scientists sangsad were present at the

function. On the occasion, little scientists displayed their invented

projects and other innovations. A good number of people including children

were also present on the occasion.