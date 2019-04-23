Samsung delays launch of folding Galaxy smartphone

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Samsung said Monday it was

delaying the launch of its folding smartphone after trouble with handsets

sent to reviewers.

Some reviewers who got their hands on the Galaxy Fold early reported

problems with screens breaking.

Samsung said it decided to put off this week’s planned release of the Fold

after some reviews “showed us how the device needs further improvements.”

The South Korean consumer electronics giant planned to announce a new

release date for the Galaxy Fold in the coming weeks.

Initial analysis of reported problems with Galaxy Fold screens showed they

could be “associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the

hinge,” Samsung said.

There was also an instance where unspecified “substances” were found inside

a Galaxy Fold smartphone with a troubled display, according to the company.

“We will take measures to strengthen the display protection,” Samsung said.

“We will also enhance the guidance on care and use of the display including

the protective layer.”

A handful of US-based reporters were given the flagship Galaxy Fold phones,

priced at $1,980, ahead of the model’s official release, and they reported

screen issues within days of using the devices.

Dieter Bohn of The Verge said: “Something happened to my Galaxy Fold screen

and caused a bulge… It’s broken.”

Samsung spent nearly eight years developing the Galaxy Fold, which is part

of the leading smartphone maker’s strategy to propel growth with

groundbreaking gadgets.

– Surviving life –

The firm had earlier suggested some reviewers encountered screen failures

because a protective layer intended to remain in place on the display was

accidentally removed by reviewers.

Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi told AFP that a Galaxy Fold

she reviewed worked fine, performing even in sometimes messy situations that

arise in everyday life.

She wondered if some problems with smartphones reviewed were due to dust,

moisture or other material getting into handsets through small openings at

the tops and bottoms of hinges.

“If stuff gets in there, it can make its way under the screen,” Milanesi

said.

“There seems to be a kind of real-life test that maybe didn’t occur.”

Testing folding phones in a lab is a much different scenario than

challenging them “in the wild” where they need to endure pockets, handbags,

greasy food, spilled coffee and more, the analyst noted.

Samsung may also need to do more to convey how folding screens warrant more

careful handling than stiff displays that have been improved over generations

of smartphones.

Milanesi did not expect a slight delay in the launch of the Galaxy Fold to

be a major setback for Samsung, saying that the model was unlikely to be a

big driver of sales given its price and that services or apps are still being

adapted to the new type of smartphone.

Samsung smartphones tuned to work with super-speedy fifth-generation

telecommunications networks are more important to the company’s bottom line

on the near horizon, according to the analyst.

“It is still early days for 5G, but that is the product that is going to

make a difference for Samsung this year,” Milanesi said.

Samsung is the world’s biggest smartphone maker, and earlier this month

launched the 5G version of its top-end Galaxy S10 device.

– Adding to Samsung woes –

Despite the recent announcements about its new high-end devices, Samsung

has warned of a more than 60 percent plunge in first-quarter operating profit

in the face of weakening markets.

The firm is also no stranger to device issues.

Its reputation suffered a major blow after a damaging worldwide recall of

its Galaxy Note 7 devices over exploding batteries in 2016, which cost the

firm billions of dollars and shattered its global brand image.

Samsung originally planned to release the Galaxy Fold as scheduled on April

26.

While Samsung’s device was not the first folding handset, the smartphone

giant was expected to help spark demand and potentially revive a sector that

has been struggling for new innovations.

Other folding devices have been introduced by startup Royole and by

Chinese-based Huawei.

Samsung Electronics is the flagship subsidiary of Samsung Group, by far the

biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates that dominate business in the

world’s 11th-largest economy, and it is crucial to South Korea’s economic

health.

The company has enjoyed record profits in recent years despite a series of

setbacks, including the jailing of its de facto chief.