Greek researchers enlist EU satellite against Aegean sea litter

LESBOS ISLAND, Greece, April 22, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Knee-deep in water on a

picture-postcard Lesbos island beach, a team of Greek university students

gently deposits a wall-sized PVC frame on the surface before divers moor it

at sea.

Holding in plastic bags and bottles, four of the 5 metre-by-5-metre (16

foot-by-16-foot) frames are part of an experiment to determine if seaborne

litter can be detected with EU satellites and drones.

“This was the first big day,” says project supervisor Konstantinos

Topuzelis, an assistant professor at the University of the Aegean department

of Marine Sciences, said of the scene from last week.

“All the targets were carried into the sea, the satellites passed by and

we’re ready to fill out the first report.”

The results of the experiment — “Satellite Testing and Drone Mapping for

Marine Plastics on the Aegean Sea” — by the university’s Marine Remote

Sensing Group will be presented at a European Space Agency symposium in Milan

in May.

“Marine litter is a global problem that affects all the oceans of the

world,” Topouzelis told AFP.

Millions of tonnes of plastic end up in the oceans, affecting marine

wildlife all along the food chain.

“Modern techniques are necessary to detect and quantify marine plastics in

seawater,” Topouzelis added, noting that space agencies have already been

looking into how drones and satellites can help with the clean-up.

“The main advantage is that we are using existing tools,” which brings

down costs and makes it easier to scale up, says Dimitris Papageorgiou, one

of the 60 undergraduate and postgraduate students who worked on the

experiment.

To prepare, the team gathered some 2,000 plastic bottles and lashed them

to the frames. Other targets were crafted with plastic bags, as these are

even harder to spot in the water and usually constitute the deadliest threat

to Aegean marine life such as dolphins, turtles and seals.

In 2018, a first phase in the experiment was able to detect large targets

of around 100 square metres from space.

This year’s experiment uses targets a quarter that size to test the

smallest detectable area under various weather conditions.

“It was a crazy idea,” laughs Topouzelis.

“We knew that the European satellite system passes at regular intervals

with a spatial resolution of 10 metres.”

In theory, then, the satellites should be able to detect the floating

rafts of plastic the team pushed out to sea.

The University of the Aegean is working on the project with Universidad de

Cadiz in Spain, CNR-Ismar in Italy and UK environmental consultants Argans

Ltd.

Satellite data is provided free from the European Space Agency (ESA) and

hours after the overpass targets should be detected from the Sentinel-2

satellite.

The project acts as a calibration and validation exercise on the detection

capabilities of the satellites.

But even if relatively small patches of plastic garbage can be spotted

from orbiting satellites, the problem of how to remove it from the sea

remains.

Last year, a giant floating barrier five years in the making was launched

off the coast of San Francisco, as part of a $20-million project to clean up

a swirling island of rubbish between California and Hawaii.

But the slow speed of the solar-powered barrier prevents it from holding

onto the plastic after it scoops it up.