UN peacekeeper killed in Mali mine explosion

BAMAKO, April 21, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – A UN peacekeeper was killed and four

others wounded on Saturday when a mine exploded as their convoy passed

through central Mali, the UN mission in the country said.

The blast hit part of the Egyptian contingent of the UN force close to the

Burkina Faso border, the UN stabilisation mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said. The

peacekeeper killed was Egyptian.

One attacker was killed, according to a security source.

MINUSMA chief Mahamat Saleh Annadif called it a “cowardly attack.”

UN chief Antonio Guterres’s office issued a statement saying the UN

peacekeepers “responded, killing an assailant and apprehending eight others”.

He urged Malian authorities “to take swift action to identify the

perpetrators of this attack and bring them to justice.”

The UN mission was established in Mali after radical Islamist militias

seized the north of the country in 2012. They were pushed back by French

troops in 2013.

A peace agreement signed in 2015 by the Bamako government and armed groups

was aimed at restoring stability. But the accord has failed to stop the

violence.

Saturday’s attack came as President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita pursued

consultations to pick a new prime minister — two days after the previous

one, Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga, resigned with his entire cabinet, under fire

from the ruling and opposition parties for failing to clamp down on the

unrest.

Since their deployment in 2013, more than 190 peacekeepers have died in

Mali, including nearly 120 killed by hostile action — making MINUSMA the

UN’s deadliest peacekeeping operation, accounting for more than half of blue

helmets killed globally in the past five years.