National Health Service Week 2019 ends

DHAKA, April 20, 2019 (BSS) – National Health Service Week 2019 ended today with a renewed call for mainstreaming the traditional medicine through a renewed focus on the age-old indigenous healthcare system alongside the conventional drugs.

Marking the day, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque addressed a function in city’s Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) this afternoon as chief guest.

State Minister for Health Dr. Md Murad Hasan and Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad were also present on the occasion, among others.

Zahid Maleque said that the country would achieve the milestone in the health sector within shortest possible time under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman included the right to nutrition as a fundamental need and inducted it in the constitution.” he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on April 16 inaugurated the National Health Service Week 2019 at a ceremony at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre here.

On the first day of the week, special supplements were published in five newspapers.

Besides, clean up campaign was held at every healthcare service centre and documentary on health service development was displayed at every medical educational institution across the country.

Marking the week, all hospitals rendered special health services to the patients, including special outdoor services. The theme of the Week of this year was ‘Ensure Health Service Right: Promise of Sheikh Hasina’ (Sasthyo Sheba Odhikar, Sheikh Hasinar Angikar).

