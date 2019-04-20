130 specialized labs will be set up at varsities soon: Palak

SYLHET, April 20, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak today said 130 specialized labs will be set up at different universities across the country soon.

“We already have set up ICT lab at 40 universities. And more 130 specialized labs will be set up at different universities across the country soon,” he said at a programme titled ‘Tech Talk with Palak’ at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) here.

Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) and Software Engineering departments of the SUST jointly organized the programme as part of two-day ‘LICT SUST Tech Fest-2019’ on the university campus.

SUST Treasurer Professor Dr Anwarul Islam and noted educationist Dr Zafar Iqbal addressed the programme as special guests.

Use of information technology (IT) in different sectors is one of the means to reduce irregularities and corruption, Palak said, adding that tender business has been reduced remarkably after launching the ‘e-GP’.

“We are playing a vital role in creating employment for the youths through Innovation Design Entrepreneur Academy (IDEA). About 10 crore people are now using the internet which was only 56 lakh before ten years… we will bring 4,500 unions under the broadband connection by 2020,” he said.

The ICT is on the way of emerging as third biggest sector in earning foreign remittance, he added.

About 1,200 students from 45 universities took part in the fest. A total of five competitions were held during the two-day fest.