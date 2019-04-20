Farmers expect bumper Boro production in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, April 20, 2019 (BSS) – Farmers of all the seven upazilas in the

district are expecting a bumper production of Boro paddy, a high value crop,

during the current Boro season.

Office sources said the department has set a target to bring a total of

1,30,345 hectares of land under the Boro cultivation this year with the

production target of 5,48,680 tonnes of clean rice. The target fixed by the

Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has been achieved, an official

said.

Favorable climatic condition, proper distribution of high quality seed of

BADC and timely supply of electricity, fertilizers and other agri inputs to

the growers are the main reasons behind the expectation, said an official of

DAE.

To make the cultivation programme a grand success and to bring all arable

land under this programme, the commercial banks including Rajshahi Krishi

Unnayan Bank disbursed soft loan to the poor and the marginal farmers during

the season.

While visiting some areas of the district this correspondent found that

the early variety of Boro paddy including BIRI-28 farmed on the low land has

started ripening and the paddy gives the farmers a symptom of desired output.

Lal Miah, a farmer of Barobaldia village under Malibari union of Sadar

upazila, said he cultivated boro paddy on 5 bighas of land this year and

expected a bumper production of Boro paddy as it grew very well on the land.

He also believed that the farmers would get fair prices against their high

value crop this year by taking necessary measures by the agriculture friendly

government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Talking to the BSS deputy director of DAE SM Ferdous said the harvest of

Boro paddy would start in the district at the end of the current month.