Farmers expect bumper Boro production in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, April 20, 2019 (BSS) – Farmers of all the seven upazilas in the
district are expecting a bumper production of Boro paddy, a high value crop,
during the current Boro season.
Office sources said the department has set a target to bring a total of
1,30,345 hectares of land under the Boro cultivation this year with the
production target of 5,48,680 tonnes of clean rice. The target fixed by the
Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has been achieved, an official
said.
Favorable climatic condition, proper distribution of high quality seed of
BADC and timely supply of electricity, fertilizers and other agri inputs to
the growers are the main reasons behind the expectation, said an official of
DAE.
To make the cultivation programme a grand success and to bring all arable
land under this programme, the commercial banks including Rajshahi Krishi
Unnayan Bank disbursed soft loan to the poor and the marginal farmers during
the season.
While visiting some areas of the district this correspondent found that
the early variety of Boro paddy including BIRI-28 farmed on the low land has
started ripening and the paddy gives the farmers a symptom of desired output.
Lal Miah, a farmer of Barobaldia village under Malibari union of Sadar
upazila, said he cultivated boro paddy on 5 bighas of land this year and
expected a bumper production of Boro paddy as it grew very well on the land.
He also believed that the farmers would get fair prices against their high
value crop this year by taking necessary measures by the agriculture friendly
government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Talking to the BSS deputy director of DAE SM Ferdous said the harvest of
Boro paddy would start in the district at the end of the current month.