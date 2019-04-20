Ransomware ‘hero’ pleads guilty to US hacking charges

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – A British computer security

researcher once hailed as a “hero” for helping stem a ransomware outbreak and

later accused of creating malware to attack the banking system said Friday he

pleaded guilty to US criminal charges.

Marcus Hutchins, whose arrest in 2017 stunned the computer security

community, acknowledged in a statement pleading guilty to criminal charges

linked to his activity in 2014 and 2015.

“I regret these actions and accept full responsibility for my mistakes,”

the 24-year-old Hutchins, known by his alias “MalwareTech,” wrote, noting

that the charges related to his activity prior to his work in security.

“Having grown up, I’ve since been using the same skills that I misused

several years ago for constructive purposes. I will continue to devote my

time to keeping people safe from malware attacks.”

Hutchins in 2017 found a “kill switch” to stem the spread of the

devastating WannaCry ransomware outbreak, prompting widespread news reports

calling him a hero.

Months later he was arrested after attending the Def Con gathering of

computer hackers in Las Vegas.

The case drew fire from critics who argued that researchers often work

with computer code that can be deployed for malicious purposes.

A federal indictment unsealed in Wisconsin accused Hutchins and another

individual of making and distributing the Kronos “banking Trojan,” a

reference to malicious software designed to steal user names and passwords

used on online banking sites.

According to the indictment, Hutchins was part of a conspiracy to

distribute the hacking tool on so-called dark markets.

He was released on bail while awaiting trial, allowing him to continue

working for a security firm. He had maintained his innocence and won support

from many others in his profession.

US prosecutors did not immediately respond to an AFP query about the case.

But court documents published by the news site ZDNet showed Hutchins could

face up to one year in jail on each of the criminal counts along with

financial penalties.

Other counts in the indictment were dismissed, according to the court

papers.