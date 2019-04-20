Ransomware ‘hero’ pleads guilty to US hacking charges

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – A British computer security
researcher once hailed as a “hero” for helping stem a ransomware outbreak and
later accused of creating malware to attack the banking system said Friday he
pleaded guilty to US criminal charges.
Marcus Hutchins, whose arrest in 2017 stunned the computer security
community, acknowledged in a statement pleading guilty to criminal charges
linked to his activity in 2014 and 2015.
“I regret these actions and accept full responsibility for my mistakes,”
the 24-year-old Hutchins, known by his alias “MalwareTech,” wrote, noting
that the charges related to his activity prior to his work in security.
“Having grown up, I’ve since been using the same skills that I misused
several years ago for constructive purposes. I will continue to devote my
time to keeping people safe from malware attacks.”
Hutchins in 2017 found a “kill switch” to stem the spread of the
devastating WannaCry ransomware outbreak, prompting widespread news reports
calling him a hero.
Months later he was arrested after attending the Def Con gathering of
computer hackers in Las Vegas.
The case drew fire from critics who argued that researchers often work
with computer code that can be deployed for malicious purposes.
A federal indictment unsealed in Wisconsin accused Hutchins and another
individual of making and distributing the Kronos “banking Trojan,” a
reference to malicious software designed to steal user names and passwords
used on online banking sites.
According to the indictment, Hutchins was part of a conspiracy to
distribute the hacking tool on so-called dark markets.
He was released on bail while awaiting trial, allowing him to continue
working for a security firm. He had maintained his innocence and won support
from many others in his profession.
US prosecutors did not immediately respond to an AFP query about the case.
But court documents published by the news site ZDNet showed Hutchins could
face up to one year in jail on each of the criminal counts along with
financial penalties.
Other counts in the indictment were dismissed, according to the court
papers.