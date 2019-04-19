AL govt’s popularity increases: PM

DHAKA, April 19, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the popularity of the Awami League (AL) government has increased despite the fact that the acceptability of any ruling party usually declines in many cases.

“Popularity of the ruling party usually declines in many cases. But the popularity of the Awami League government has increased as we could achieve the people’s trust and confidence through our activities,” she said.

The premier was speaking in a joint meeting of the AL central executive committee and advisory council at its head office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital this afternoon.

Referring to the last general election, she said, “People of all professions and classes immensely supported us in the last general election which was never seen in the past.”

The AL got collective supports from the business community as well as from the professionals such as farmers, labourers, students and teachers, she mentioned.

“Most importantly, the new and female voters wanted to see the Awami League in the power again and they casted their votes in favour of us to get our services,” the premier said.

Sheikh Hasina, also president of the AL, asked the recently formed eight committees comprising members of the presidium, executive committee and advisory council to take initiatives to reshuffle the party from the grassroots level.

“Our aim is to build the Bangladesh Awami League as a stronger party,” she continued.

The premier said the condition of BNP-Jamaat is like a parricide as people boycotted them because they had been resorting to corruption, terrorism, militancy and nepotism while in power.

BNP even did nomination business during the last general election giving nominations to around 700 people in 300 parliamentary seats, she mentioned.

She said BNP might have done the nomination business realizing that the AL would come to power again as the local and international surveys hinted the Awami League’s absolute victory in the last general election.

The Awami League government has changed the lot of country’s people with huge economic development which already reaches the village level, she said, adding that the economic competence of the village people has increased due to the economic development.

“We are working to build a developed and prosperous Bangladesh as Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman wanted to build the country as ‘Sonar Bangladesh’ free from poverty and hunger,” she said.

Greeting the party men on the occasion of Pahela Boishakh, the first day of Bangalee New Year, the prime minister said with joy that the people irrespective of different opinions, parties, cast, creed and professions observed the day enormously.

In this context, she said the Awami League government gave festival allowance on the occasion of the Pahela Boishakh.

The premier asked the party men to take huge preparations to observe the birth centennial of the Father of the Nation in 2020 and the Golden Jubilee of the Independence in 2021.

Measures have already been taken at the government level and a national committee has already been formed to observe the ‘Mujib Borsha’ in 2020-2021 to celebrate the two historic events enormously, she added.