Hahnemann’s contribution recalled

RANGPUR, April 19, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at a discussion have recalled

contribution of Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann to the suffering

humanity by inventing and launching of the Homeopathy Treatment System (HTS).

They were addressing the post-rally discussion organised by Rangpur

Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital (RHMCH) on Thursday afternoon in

Town Hall auditorium in the city.

The rally and discussion were followed by reception of fresher and

brilliant students of the institution arranged on the occasion of celebrating

the Hahnemann Day and Homeopathic Day- 2019 marking the 264th birth

anniversary of Dr Hahnemann.

Deputy Commissioner Enamul Habib attended the discussion as the chief

guest with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Syed Enamul Kabir in the

chair.

Rangpur divisional member of Bangladesh Homeopathic Board Dr Ashik Kumar

Roy, former principal of RHMCH Dr Aminul Islam Khan, its donor-member Dr

Akhter Hossain Badal addressed as special guests.

Principal of RHMCH Dr Syeda Shahana Sultana Mala discussed tremendous

contribution and sacrifice of Dr Hahnemann in innovating the alternative and

side-effect-free homeopathy medical treatment system.

The speakers said Dr Hahnemann invented the HTS through examining it in

his own body to serve the suffering humanity by providing them with

alternate, effective and side effect-free treatments more than two centuries

back.

Terming Dr Hahnemann as one of the greatest scientists in medical

sciences, Dr Khan said homeopathic physicians are providing health services

to millions of people in rural and urban areas of the country.

He urged the government to promote homeopathic drug industry and appoint

homeopathic physicians at all upazila health complexes and union health sub-

centres to reach health services at people’s doorsteps.

The chief guest said the HTS is still playing an important role in

ensuring effective and alternative medicare services without side-effects to

millions of people across the world, including Bangladesh.

“The homeopathic physicians should follow ideals of great physician Dr

Hahnemann in ensuring health services for all people in building a healthier

nation,” he added.