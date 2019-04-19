Hahnemann’s contribution recalled

RANGPUR, April 19, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at a discussion have recalled
contribution of Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann to the suffering
humanity by inventing and launching of the Homeopathy Treatment System (HTS).
They were addressing the post-rally discussion organised by Rangpur
Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital (RHMCH) on Thursday afternoon in
Town Hall auditorium in the city.
The rally and discussion were followed by reception of fresher and
brilliant students of the institution arranged on the occasion of celebrating
the Hahnemann Day and Homeopathic Day- 2019 marking the 264th birth
anniversary of Dr Hahnemann.
Deputy Commissioner Enamul Habib attended the discussion as the chief
guest with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Syed Enamul Kabir in the
chair.
Rangpur divisional member of Bangladesh Homeopathic Board Dr Ashik Kumar
Roy, former principal of RHMCH Dr Aminul Islam Khan, its donor-member Dr
Akhter Hossain Badal addressed as special guests.
Principal of RHMCH Dr Syeda Shahana Sultana Mala discussed tremendous
contribution and sacrifice of Dr Hahnemann in innovating the alternative and
side-effect-free homeopathy medical treatment system.
The speakers said Dr Hahnemann invented the HTS through examining it in
his own body to serve the suffering humanity by providing them with
alternate, effective and side effect-free treatments more than two centuries
back.
Terming Dr Hahnemann as one of the greatest scientists in medical
sciences, Dr Khan said homeopathic physicians are providing health services
to millions of people in rural and urban areas of the country.
He urged the government to promote homeopathic drug industry and appoint
homeopathic physicians at all upazila health complexes and union health sub-
centres to reach health services at people’s doorsteps.
The chief guest said the HTS is still playing an important role in
ensuring effective and alternative medicare services without side-effects to
millions of people across the world, including Bangladesh.
“The homeopathic physicians should follow ideals of great physician Dr
Hahnemann in ensuring health services for all people in building a healthier
nation,” he added.