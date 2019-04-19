RCC to adopt Tk 3,000-cr mega project

RAJSHAHI, April 19, 2019 (BSS)- Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) is going to

adopt a mega project involving around Taka 3,000 crore for improving living

and livelihood condition of its people.

AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Mayor of RCC, revealed this while addressing the

opening session of a four-day housing fair at green plaza of the City Bhaban

here yesterday afternoon as the chief guest.

He says the project titled “Integrated Urban Infrastructure Development in

Rajshahi City” will be adopted in order to promoting the city’s major need-

based sectors.

Upon its approval and successful implementation, the project will

contribute a lot towards taking the city to a new height, he added.

Real Estate and Developers Association (REDA) organized the fair

showcasing its products in 32 stalls.

Chaired by REDA President Towfiqur Rahman Lavlu the inaugural session was

addressed, among others, by Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police

Humayun Kabir, President of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Md

Muniruzzaman and REDA General Secretary Mizanur Rahman Kazi.

Mayor Liton urged the REDA members to construct building after following

the building code so that all sorts of casualty and loss of assets can be

averted.

Highlighting the enormous prospects of foreign investment here he says

foreign investment can be the vital means of bolstering economic condition of

Rajshahi as it is enriched with massive natural resources including surplus

agricultural production.

Liton also called for more industries in the region for bolstering its

economy coupled with improving the living and livelihood condition of people.

Adequate industrialization could be the effective means of more employment

generation and the best uses of the surplus agricultural production, he

added.