RCC to adopt Tk 3,000-cr mega project

RAJSHAHI, April 19, 2019 (BSS)- Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) is going to
adopt a mega project involving around Taka 3,000 crore for improving living
and livelihood condition of its people.
AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Mayor of RCC, revealed this while addressing the
opening session of a four-day housing fair at green plaza of the City Bhaban
here yesterday afternoon as the chief guest.
He says the project titled “Integrated Urban Infrastructure Development in
Rajshahi City” will be adopted in order to promoting the city’s major need-
based sectors.
Upon its approval and successful implementation, the project will
contribute a lot towards taking the city to a new height, he added.
Real Estate and Developers Association (REDA) organized the fair
showcasing its products in 32 stalls.
Chaired by REDA President Towfiqur Rahman Lavlu the inaugural session was
addressed, among others, by Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police
Humayun Kabir, President of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Md
Muniruzzaman and REDA General Secretary Mizanur Rahman Kazi.
Mayor Liton urged the REDA members to construct building after following
the building code so that all sorts of casualty and loss of assets can be
averted.
Highlighting the enormous prospects of foreign investment here he says
foreign investment can be the vital means of bolstering economic condition of
Rajshahi as it is enriched with massive natural resources including surplus
agricultural production.
Liton also called for more industries in the region for bolstering its
economy coupled with improving the living and livelihood condition of people.
Adequate industrialization could be the effective means of more employment
generation and the best uses of the surplus agricultural production, he
added.