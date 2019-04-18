Speaker for strong role of MPs in formulating inclusive budget

DHAKA, April 18, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker and All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) Commission President Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today underscored the importance on the role of the members of parliament (MPs) in presenting an inclusive budget.

“The MPs can explain how much the national budget is helpful to attain the targets set by the government. They can play a vital role on whether the people’s expectations are being reflected in the budget or not,” she said.

The Speaker came up with the remarks addressing a two-day leadership conference titled ‘Standard Operating Procedures for Budget Discussion for Honorable Members of Parliament’ organized by the APPG at a city hotel here, said a press release.

Planning Minister MA Mannan addressed the conference as the special guest with Leadership Orientation Chairman and State Minister for Youth and Sports Jahid Ahsan Rasel in the chair.

Preparing budget is a continuous process, Dr Sharmin said, adding, “The present government has brought about many qualitative changes in the budget over the last decade. Volume of the budget has also been increased during the period”.

The government is working in line with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ‘Vision 2021’, she said, adding that the government is committed to transform the country into a developing one by 2024 and to attain Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and target of building ‘Sonar Bangla’ dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by 2041.

Later, the Speaker distributed certificates among the participants.

A total of 30 MPs took part in the two-day conference.