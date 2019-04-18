Lecture “Genocide 1971: Int’l Recognition” on April 20 at DU

DHAKA, April 18, 2019 (BSS) – Empowerment through Law of the Common People (ELCOP) is going to organise its 1st Signature Lecture on “Bangladesh Genocide 1971: International Recognition” on April 20 (Saturday).

ELCOP Chairman Professor Dr. Mizanur Rahman, former National Human Rights Commission Chairman, will deliver the lecture at 10 am at Muzaffar Ahmed Chaudhury Auditorium in Dhaka University (DU) campus.

Chief Justice of Bangladesh, Syed Mahmud Hossain has kindly consented to grace the occasion as the Chief Guest, said a press release.

DU Law faculty Dean Professor Dr. Rahmat Ullah, Economist Professor Dr. Abul Barkat, Prosecutor of International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh Advocate Zead-al-Malum and ELCOP Executive Director Barrister Tapas Kanti Baul will also address the programme.