DU observes historic Mujibnagar Day

DHAKA, April 17, 2019 (BSS)- The Dhaka University (DU) authorities today observed the historic Mujibnagar Day to recall the history as on April 17 in 1971 the nation witnessed the oath-taking of the country’s first government.

A discussion meeting was held at Teacher-Student Center (TSC) auditorium with DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md. Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.

While addressing the programme, he recalled the memories of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Following the Pakistan army’s genocide on unarmed Bangalees on the black night of March 25 in 1971, senior leaders of Awami League assembled at Baidyanathtala in Meherpur on April 17 to form the provisional government of independent Bangladesh.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was declared the first president of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, while Syed Nazrul Islam was appointed the acting president in absence of Bangabandhu. Tajuddin Ahmed was declared the prime minister of the provincial government.

DU Pro-VC (Admin) Professor Muhammad Samad, Treasurer Prof Kamal Uddin, DU Teachers’ Association General Secretary Prof Shibli Rubaiyat-Ul Islam, DU Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) Vice-President (VP) Nurul Haq Nur, DUCSU Assistant General Secretary (AGS) Saddam Hussain, among others, addressed it.

Teachers, students and staffs of the university attended the programme.