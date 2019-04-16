Met office predicts rain

DHAKA, April 16, 2019 (BSS) – Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Khulna and Barisal divisions and the regions of Noakhali and Cumilla.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere

over the country, said a Met bulletin.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may fall

slightly over the country.

Country’s highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 35.7 degree

Celsius at Rajshahi, Khulna and Satkhira today’s minimum temperature 19.5

degree Celsius at Sylhet.

The sun sets today at 6.20 pm at Dhaka and rises at 5.36 am tomorrow in

the capital.