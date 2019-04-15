India pick Karthik over Pant in World Cup squad

MUMBAI, April 15, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – India Monday named a tried and tested
squad for the World Cup led by Virat Kohli with selectors going for
experience in all the slots with no certain candidate.
Dinesh Karthik, 33, was given the second wicketkeeper’s slot over rising
21-year-old star Rishabh Pant.
Karthik’s form has been indifferent in recent games, but selectors valued
his performance under pressure over the years.
“We went ahead with Karthik because of his experience in big matches. We
have seen Karthik finishing matches under pressure,” chief selector M.S.K.
Prasad told a news conference.
“Pant is full of talent, he has time on his hands. Unfortunately he missed
out.”
Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, 37, is first-choice
wicketkeeper.
Allrounder Vijay Shankar, who made his one-day debut this year, was also
named for the tournament which starts in England and Wales on May 30. He will
probably be the number four batsman, which had been another gap in the 15-
member squad.
India squad:
Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, K.L. Rahul, Vijay
Shankar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra
Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya,
Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami.