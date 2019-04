N’DJAMENA, April 15, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Boko Haram jihadists killed seven

Chad soldiers and wounded 15 in an overnight attack that saw 63 “terrorists”

killed in return, an army spokesman told AFP on Monday.

“The terrorists attacked our forces at midnight in Bouhama… in the Lake

Chad region,” Colonel Azem Bermandoa told AFP, adding that “63 terrorists

were killed” and the search for other attackers continues.