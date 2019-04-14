Pahela Baishakh celebration turns Rangpur into city of joy

RANGPUR, April 14, 2019 (BSS) – Cheerful celebrations of the first day of Bengali New Year-1426 with welcoming ‘Pahela Baishakh’ through colourful traditional programmes turned Rangpur city into a place of festivity and jubilation today.

The district administration, Rangpur City Corporation, Sommilito

Sangskritik Jote, socio-cultural, literary, trade and other organisations and

educational institutions welcomed ‘Pahela Boishakh’ amid tight security

measures.

The celebrations began in the morning with traditional ‘Baishakhi’

programmes of Shishu Academy and Shilpokola Academy on Banyan Tree premises

and ‘Sommilito Sangskriti Jyote’ on Central Shaheed Minar premises.

Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa and Divisional Commissioner

Muhammad Joynul Bari inaugurated the celebrations on Central Shaheed Minar

premises and Banyan Tree premises respectively in the city.

The district administration with other organisations brought out the

main ‘Baishakhi’ procession of ‘Mongol Shobhayatra’ from Zila School ground

to welcome the Bengali New Year-1426.

Thousands of jubilant people wearing traditional dresses and carrying

festoons, placards, banners and singing `Esho Hey Baishakh, Esho Esho’

participated in the ‘Mongol Shobhayatra’ to welcome the fortunate day.

Led by Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Joynul Bari, Deputy Inspector

General for Rangpur Range Devdas Bhattacharya, Rangpur Metropolitan Police

Commissioner Abdul Alim Mahmud, Commanding Officer of RAB-13 Mozammel Haque,

Zila Parishad Chairman Advocate Chhafia Khanom, Deputy Commissioner Enamul

Habib, Police Super Mizanur Rahman, Office Secretary of district Awami League

(AL) Tauhidur Rahman Tutul, its city unit President Shafiur Rahman Shafi,

among others, participated in the ‘Mongol Shobhayatra.’

The district administration arranged a brief pre-‘Mongol Shobhayatra’

discussion on the Banyan Tree premises with the Deputy Commissioner in the

chair.

Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Joynul Bari greeted the people of

Rangpur irrespective of caste, creed and religion while welcoming ‘Pahela

Baishakh’ in the discussion as the chief guest.

The Banyan Tree and Central Shaheed Minar premises, other important

places and educational institutions turned into places of traditional

festivities as thousands of joyous people thronged those places to enjoy

colourful ‘Baishakhi’ celebrations.

Artistes of many cultural organisations rendered ‘Baishakhi’ songs,

‘Polli Geeti’, ‘Jarigan’, ‘Bhatiali’, ‘Bhaoyaiya’, ‘Baul’, ‘Lalon Geeti’,

‘Rabindra Sangeet’, ‘Nazrul Geeti’ and folk songs on the Banyan Tree and

Central Shaheed Minar premises.

The government served improved traditional Bengali foods to inmates of

hospitals, Rangpur central jail, orphanages, shishu paribars, vagabond

centres and orphanages under supervision of a monitoring team formed by the

district administration.

Many stalls with traditional food items like ‘Pantha Bhat’, ‘Aloo,

Korola and shutki Bhorta, were installed in the ‘Baishakhi Melas’, hotels,

restaurants, makeshift roadside places, educational institutions and other

places of the city and across the district.

The traditional ‘Baishakhi Mela’, cultural functions, staging dramas,

doll-dances, ‘Nagor Dola’, ‘Ha-Du-Du’, ‘Lathi Khela’, kite flying and

discussions were arranged in the city, upazila headquarters and rural areas

to welcome ‘Pahela Boishakh.’

Earlier on Saturday, the ‘Chaitra Sangkranti’ through traditional

‘Halkhata’ for renewal of business accounts clearing dues was celebrated in

the hats, bazars, groceries, sales centres and other important business

places.

Talking to BSS, Deputy Commissioner Enamul Habib said Rangpur

Metropolitan Police (RpMP), District Police, RAB-13 and other law enforcement

agencies ensured leak-proof security during celebrations of ‘Baishakhi’

programmes peacefully today.