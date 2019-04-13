Masud focuses contribution of Bangladeshi women in UN peacekeeping

DHAKA, April 13, 2019 (BSS) – The Permanent Representative (PR) of Bangladesh, Ambassador Masud Bin Momen, has highlighted the significant contribution of Bangladeshi women’s peacekeepers in the United Nations peacekeeping operations.

“Bangladesh now stands 5th among the Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) or Police Contributing Countries (PCCs) in contributing female peacekeepers,” he said.

He said this while addressing an open discussion on ‘Women in Peacekeeping’ held on April 11 at the UN Security Council, according to a press release received here today.

Mentioning Bangladesh’s proud contribution to overall peacekeeping operations, he also said earlier Bangladesh deployed two Full Contingents of All- Female Formed Police Units in Congo and Haiti.

“Bangladesh also deployed female officers as Contingent Commander in UNOCI, Ivory Coast; MINUSTAH, Haiti; MINUSCA, Central African Republic and MONUSCO, DR Congo and deployed two female helicopter pilots in DR Congo.” he added.

The PR noted that Bangladesh is gradually increasing its female peacekeepers in keeping with their own country’s commitment to the UN and in the light of the resolution 1325 on women, peace and security.

Ambassador Masud also recalled Bangladesh’s role in adopting the landmark resolution 1325 in 2000 as a member of the Council and one of the core co-sponsors of the resolution.

He also informed Bangladesh’s measures undertaken so far for deploying female peacekeepers.

Highlighting the endeavors of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure women’s political and economic participation in nation’s development and zero tolerance policy against sexual exploitation and abuse, the PR said, “We are at the final stage of drafting our National Plan of Action Women, Peace and Security pursuant to Council Resolution 1325 and its successor Resolutions.”

Bangladesh has always stood strongly to support zero tolerance policy against all forms of sexual exploitation and abuse by peacekeepers.

“Our Premier is a member of the Circle of Leadership on the prevention of and response to sexual exploitation and abuse by peacekeepers”, he added.

Ambassador Masud also reaffirmed Bangladesh’s strong support to SG’s the Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) action plan and DPO’s Uniformed Gender Parity Strategy.

He informed that all prohibitions have been lifted in Bangladesh for women to join combat forces, adding that the Government is also offering women’s spouses, if they are working, to be posted in the same area, and providing child care and other female friendly facilities.

Bangladesh has rewarded highest national award to one female Brigadier-General for her contribution to Army, he continued.

The PR said Bangladesh has been making its best efforts to increase women’s participation as uniformed and civilian peacekeepers.

“We are willing to replicate in our national policy, any good practices that we will come across globally. Similarly, we are ready to share our experience with others suitably.” he said.

Around 60 member states, including members of the Security Council, participated in this open discussion which was convened by German Presidency.