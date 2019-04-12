Rain likely across country until tomorrow morning

DHAKA, April 12, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

today predicted that rain accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is

likely to occur at many places over the country in the next 24 hours

commencing at 9 am today.

“Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is

likely to occur at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi,

Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at

isolated places,” said a Met office bulletin this morning.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 34.2 degrees Celsius in

Chuadanga, while today’s minimum temperature was 18 degrees Celsius at Nikli

of Kishoreganj.

The sun sets at 6:19 pm today and rises at 5:41 am tomorrow in the

capital.