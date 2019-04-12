Rain likely across country until tomorrow morning

DHAKA, April 12, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
today predicted that rain accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is
likely to occur at many places over the country in the next 24 hours
commencing at 9 am today.
“Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is
likely to occur at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi,
Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at
isolated places,” said a Met office bulletin this morning.
Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.
The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 34.2 degrees Celsius in
Chuadanga, while today’s minimum temperature was 18 degrees Celsius at Nikli
of Kishoreganj.
The sun sets at 6:19 pm today and rises at 5:41 am tomorrow in the
capital.