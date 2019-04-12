Excellent litchi growth makes farmers happy in Rangpur region

RANGPUR, Apr 12, 2019 (BSS) – The farmers are happy over excellent growth

of tender litchi and expecting a plentiful production of the fruit with

better profits in all five districts of Rangpur agriculture region this

season.

Officials of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) said

outstanding blossoming in litchi trees followed by smooth formation of tender

fruit amid favourable climatic conditions has made farmers hopeful of reaping

huge profits this time.

They said over 95 percent of litchi trees in small, medium and big-sized

litchi orchards and homesteads on about 1,750 hectares of land have bloomed

massively this season in the region.

Talking to BSS, bigger litchi grower Hasanul Haque of village Balapara

Dilalpur in Badarganj upazila here said he has been cultivating litchi on

commercial basis on his orchard for the past 12 years and never incurred any

loss.

“I have cultivated Madrazi and China-3 varieties of litchi in my orchard

on three acres of land and tender fruits are growing superbly at this fruit

setting period this season,” he said.

Farmers Ekramul Haque of the same village and Shahidul Haque of nearby

village Balapara have cultivated Madrazi, Bombay and China-3 varieties of

litchi on their orchards of 70 decimals and two acres of land respectively.

They are now busy in nursing their growing tender litchi in their orchards

with a hope to get bumper production of the seasonal fruit this season if the

climatic condition remains favorable during the next five to six months.

At the same time, bee farmers had set up over 200 honey bee boxes in these

three orchards on lease-basis and already produced 1.50 tonnes of pure honey

worth Taka 5.25-lakh this season, the farmers said.

Farmers Abdul Baten and Harish Chandra of village Salaipur in Pairaband union

of Mithapukur upazila here said they have cultivated China-3 and Madrazi

varieties of litchi on their orchards on one acre of land each this time.

Similarly, farmers Abdul Hye and Nurur Rahman of Pirganj and Taraganj

upazilas in Rangpur and Lokman Hossain and Zahid Hossain of Syedpur upazila

in Nilphamari and Kurigram Sadar upazila hoped to get bumper litchi output

this season.

The farmers said litchi farming on orchards has become highly profitable

than many other crops and they generally earn Taka 1.50-lakh to Taka two-lakh

on an average per acre of land annually through litchi cultivation.

Talking to BSS today, Horticulture Specialist of the DAE at its regional

office Agriculturist Khondker Md. Mesbahul Islam said litchi farming is

expanding every year bringing fortune to many farmers of Rangpur agriculture

region.

Increasing number of farmers are showing keen interests in expanding

litchi farming on commercial basis after getting repeated bumper production

with excellent market price in recent times.

The farmers are mostly cultivating high yielding, hybrid and local

varieties litchi like China-3, ‘Bedana’, Bombay, ‘Mozaffarpuri’, Madrazi and

‘Kanthali’ after getting repeated bumper production and lucrative price in

recent years.

“The farmers have become busy now with agronomic management in litchi

orchards,” he said suggesting them to spray 80 percent Sulphur on litchi

tress if mite attack was found following rise in temperature during fruit

formation stage.

“The farmers can also spray ‘Mentozeb’ or ‘Propikonazole’ as per

recommended dose to prevent powdery nose mildew or anthrax those might attack

young leaves or tender fruits following rise in temperature amid cloudy sky,”

Islam added.

Regional Additional Director of the DAE Agriculturist Md. Shah Alam

expressed satisfaction over smooth fruit formation following excellent

blossoming in litchi trees and predicted bumper production of the fruit this

year in the region.