PM orders stern action against Nusrat’s killers

DHAKA, April 10, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to the book and take stern actions against the killers of Sonagazi madrasah student Nusrat Jahan Rafi.

“The prime minister directed the law enforcement agencies to expose the culprits who are involved in the killing of Nusrat to justice and take punitive action against them,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

The premier expressed deep shock and sorrow at the tragic death of Nusrat who was set on fire on April 6 and succumbed to her injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital tonight, he said.

Sheikh Hasina prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

“Nusrat died around 9.30pm,” Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery’s chief coordinator at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Samanta Lal Sen told reporters.

Earlier, the premier directed health authorities to ensure best possible treatment for the 18-year-old Nusrat.

“The prime minister called me up and asked us to take steps to send her to Singapore for her (Nusrat’s) better treatment,” Dr Sen told reporters on Monday afternoon.

He said the premier issued directives to contact a Singapore hospital and “send her there, if they (Singapore hospital) agree to treat her”.

But doctors at the facility said Nusrat’s condition made it difficult for her treatment abroad as 80 percent of her body including the respiratory system were burnt exposing her to breathing problems.

Nusrat had accused Feni’s Sonagazi Islamia Senior Fazil Madrasah principal Sirajuddoula of harassing her sexually on March 27 while she was exposed to his extreme vengeance on April 6 when she went to the madrasah to appear in the HSC equivalent “Alim” examination.

A group of masked youths, reported to be principal’s stooge, took Nusrat to the rooftop and set her on fire in their bid to kill her.

Feni police said the principal was already behind the bar in another case while they launched a manhunt to catch the culprits who tried to kill her.