595 extremists surrender in Pabna

PABNA, April 9, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 595 extremists of several banned outfits from 14 districts today surrendered by submitting their firearms in Pabna.

They handed over 68 firearms and 575 locally made weapons at a function in presence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary on the ground of Shaheed Advocate Amin Stadium at 3pm here.

Lawmakers Shamsur Rahman Sharif Dilu, Advocate Shamsul Haque Tuku and Golam Faruq Khandoker Prince, Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and Deputy Commissioner of Pabna Jasim Uddin addressed the function, among others, with Superintendent of Police Sheikh Rafiqul Islam in the chair.

Kamal said legal action will be taken against the outlaws who are yet to surrender, he added.

Most of the extremists, who surrendered, belong to outlawed Purbo Banglar Communist Party (PBCP-Lal Pataka), New Purbo Banglar Communist Party, Nakshal, Purbo Banglar Sarbahara and north Bengal-based Kadamati.

The outlaws were from Naogaon, Joypurhat, Rajshahi, Sirajganj, Natore, Bagura, Faridpur, Rajbari, Khulna, Sarkhira, Narail, Jashore, Tangail and Pabna districts.