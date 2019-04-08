375 rifle bullets recovered from pond in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, April 8, 2019 (BSS) – Some 375 rifle bullets were recovered

from a fish farming pond at Malshira village under Tanore Upazila in the

district today.

On information, a police team rushed to the area around 11.30 am and

recovered the bullets, said Abdur Razzaque Khan, Senior Assistant

Superintendent of Police.

Quoting locals, he said some people found the bullets in the pond while

they were fishing there and informed police.

“We are investing into the matter to find out reasons of abandoning

those in the pond,” added the police officer.

A general diary has been recorded with Tanore Police Station in this

connection.