375 rifle bullets recovered from pond in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, April 8, 2019 (BSS) – Some 375 rifle bullets were recovered
from a fish farming pond at Malshira village under Tanore Upazila in the
district today.
On information, a police team rushed to the area around 11.30 am and
recovered the bullets, said Abdur Razzaque Khan, Senior Assistant
Superintendent of Police.
Quoting locals, he said some people found the bullets in the pond while
they were fishing there and informed police.
“We are investing into the matter to find out reasons of abandoning
those in the pond,” added the police officer.
A general diary has been recorded with Tanore Police Station in this
connection.