Technology education inevitable to cope with FIR: Jabbar

DHAKA, April 6, 2019 (BSS) – Posts, telecommunications and information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar today said technology-based education is inevitable to cope with the Fourth Industrial Revolution (FIR).

“Technology-based education would expedite the country’s development,” he said while addressing an event organized by the Department of Information and Communication Technology of the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on its campus.

Terming internet as one of the sources of knowledge, the minister asked the students to continue studying technology along with academic curriculum.

“Bangladesh has been able to stage a comeback to take up the role of leadership due to progress under the present government in the last ten years,” he noted.

Mentioning that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her regime in 1996 had tried to develop 10,000 programmers, the minister said as a consequence of that effort Bangladesh has attained remarkable progress in technology. “Bangladesh has achieved much progress towards the journey of knowledge-based society of 2041,” he added.

BUP Vice-Chancellor Emdad-Ul-Bari also spoke on the occasion as special guest.