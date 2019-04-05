Majumder for projecting Bengali culture globally

DHAKA, April 5, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder today called for projecting the Bengali culture across the world as identity of Bengalis should not be diminished in the name of modernity.

He stated this while speaking as chief guest at a function at Monipur High School and College in the city marking the spring festival.

Majmder urged the people to maintain purity of Bangla in daily life.

He said it is urgent to spread the spirit of Bengali culture among the new generation and requested the teachers to play a leading role to this end.

Monipur School and College Principal Md Farhad Hossain presided over the function.