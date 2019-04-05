Mushfiq stuns India in ICC World Cup 2007

DHAKA, April 5, 2019 (BSS)- When a giant Indian side was humbled by three

Tigers batsmen– Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim– at Port

of Spain in the 2007 ICC World Cup, the average age of the trio was just 18.

The three Bangladeshi batsmen were not among the country’s biggest

sporting icons yet, but just three promising youngsters who would go on to

free the side of the “minnows” tag.

The three had contrasting roles to play in the “fairy tale” of which

bundling out the Rahul Dravid-led Indians for 191 runs was just one part.

Southpaw batsman Tamim, the youngest of the three at 17, thumped a

fearless 51 off 57 deliveries, setting the tone for Bangla run chase, ace

all-rounder Shakib did what he would continue to do for the rest of his

career. After giving the opposition a tough time with the ball, he came back

with the pads on and composed 53 off 86 deliveries.

However, the standout batter for the Tigers was undoubtedly Mushfiqur, who

showed character beyond his age to stay unbeaten against pacer Zaheer Khan

and co and took his side to the destination with nine balls to spare.

Mushfiqur, who was chosen over the more experienced Khaled Mashud, made 56

in 107 deliveries, spending over three hours at the crease. A splendid lofted

shot over Harbhajan Singh’s head to fetch a maximum and a textbook straight

drive off Yuvraj Singh for a boundary were the best shots he played on the

day, but the real punching above the weight was in his composure and desire

for historic glory. He held the fort at one end while Tamim freely swung his

willow, and later stitched a match-deciding 84-run stand with Shakib after

two wickets fell in quick succession.

There was no sign of inexperience or stage fright from Mushfiq, except for

the single instance was he edged a Munaf Patel delivery to a long-haired MS

Dhoni behind the wicket. If he had then known the harsh consequences awaiting

his side in the near future, Dhoni would have made a better dive and

completed the catch, instead of letting the ball spill through his gloves.

The diminutive batsman Mushfiqur scored only 24 runs from boundaries,

including one through the covers that brought the curtains down on the game.

The match provided a dose of self-belief for Bangladesh cricket and the

Tigers have continued to roar ever since.