Quader released from Singapore hospital

DHAKA, April 5, 2019 (BSS) – Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul
Quader was released from the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore this
afternoon and moved to a rented house there for conducting further necessary
treatment, an official said.
“The health condition of the minister is better now. He was released from
the Singapore hospital at 3 pm local time (1 pm Bangladesh time). Then he was
taken to a rented house from where he’ll take necessary treatment,” Public
Relations Officer of the ministry Abu Naser Khan told BSS.
On March 26, Quader, also the general secretary of ruling Awami League,
was moved to a cabin from the intensive care unit of the hospital after his
condition improved.
The minister underwent a bypass surgery on March 20.
He was initially admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University
(BSMMU) on March 3 following breathing complications. Later, tests revealed
three blockages in his coronary artery. Quader was flown to Singapore on
March 4 for better treatment.