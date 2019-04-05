Quader released from Singapore hospital

DHAKA, April 5, 2019 (BSS) – Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul

Quader was released from the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore this

afternoon and moved to a rented house there for conducting further necessary

treatment, an official said.

“The health condition of the minister is better now. He was released from

the Singapore hospital at 3 pm local time (1 pm Bangladesh time). Then he was

taken to a rented house from where he’ll take necessary treatment,” Public

Relations Officer of the ministry Abu Naser Khan told BSS.

On March 26, Quader, also the general secretary of ruling Awami League,

was moved to a cabin from the intensive care unit of the hospital after his

condition improved.

The minister underwent a bypass surgery on March 20.

He was initially admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University

(BSMMU) on March 3 following breathing complications. Later, tests revealed

three blockages in his coronary artery. Quader was flown to Singapore on

March 4 for better treatment.