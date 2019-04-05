Groundnut growers expect good yield in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, April 5, 2019 (BSS)- Growers are dreaming of good yield of

groundnut as they are enjoying suitable weather since sowing stage of the

cash crop here in this current season.

Royez Uddin and Ahammed Ali, two farmers of Char Mazar Diar under Paba

Upazila, have jointly brought five bigha of land under groundnut farming this

season.

Suitable weather and couple of rains help healthy growing of plants which

are now fruit setting stage. The farmers are expecting cherished yield if the

crop does not face any natural disaster till harvesting.

Royez Uddin said sandy lands are suitable for groundnut farming. For this

reason, more cultivation of the crop was taken place in Padma riverbeds in

Rajshahi. He said farmers of the areas are now showing interest to cultivate

groundnuts on more lands.

The government has extended training, fertilizer and seed to the farmers in

order to expand China groundnut in the region.

Monjurul Haque, District Training Officer of Department of Agriculture

Extension (DAE), says groundnut cultivation becomes popular among the farmers

in char area of the district. Groundnut can be cultivated in sandy lands. So

farmers can earn profit from low cultivation cost.

He mentioned that 363 hectares of land in Padma char have been brought

under nut cultivation this year while it was 120 hectares last year. The DAE

is encouraging farmers in nut cultivation.

Agriculturist Haque said about Taka 5,000 are spent for groundnut

cultivation per bigha of land, from where five to six maunds of groundnut can

be grown.

Groundnut farmer Golam Mustafa said last year he cultivated nut in one

bigha of land and earned Taka 10,000. This year, they cultivated nut in three

bighas of land. If the weather remains favourable, the farmers expect bumper

yield.

Talking to BSS here Thursday Sharmin Sultana, Upazila Agriculture Officer

in Paba, said nut cultivation has increased in char areas beside the Padma

River. They supplied seeds to the farmers on behalf of the DAE to encourage

them in nut cultivation.

Shamsul Haque, Deputy Director of the DAE, says nut cultivation is

increasing in Padma char areas in Godagari, Paba, Charghat and Bagha Upazilas

of the district. The government offered free seedlings and trainings on

proper nut cultivation techniques, which will help them expand the

cultivation.

Groundnut is generally cultivated on the sandy land. Experimentally some

local farmers started to cultivate groundnut on their barren land which

remain uncultivated all the year in this char areas for last few years.

On their success a number of farmers now are cultivating groundnut as cash

crop in the vast char areas. The char farmers are getting reasonable price of

the crop.

He said around 64 bigha of lands was brought under the crop cultivation in

Char Mazar Diar and Char Khidirpur areas this season. Till now, the farming

remains in satisfactory condition.

Farming one bigha of land require cost of Taka five thousand and that can

give yield eight to ten tons. Farmers become benefited if they can sell their

harvested crop at Tk 1,500 per mound, said Agriculturist Haque.

He said a minimum financial involvement is needed for groundnut

cultivation. The farmers cultivated groundnut on around 1,000 bigha of land

here this season.

Dr Sakhawat Hossain, Senior Scientific Officer of Bangladesh Agriculture

Research Institute (BARI), said the prospect of BARI groundnut cultivation is

bright in different char areas.

He said sandy lands near the river banks and char areas are suitable for

groundnut cultivation. They are encouraging farmers to bring more land under

cultivation of BARI groundnuts, an oil-enriched seed variety, he added.